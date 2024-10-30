 AIIMS-Bhopal's Burns & Plastic Surgery Dept Issues Firecracker Safety Guidelines For A Joyful Diwali
AIIMS-Bhopal's Burns & Plastic Surgery Dept Issues Firecracker Safety Guidelines For A Joyful Diwali

Firecrackers can be a dangerous affair if they are not dealt with utmost care and safety.

Updated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 06:41 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Diwali celebrations feel incomplete without firecrackers for many! But, it can lead to major accidents in case of negligence. AIIMS Bhopal has issued guidelines for a joyful and safe Diwali.

The Burns and Plastic surgery department of AIIMS-Bhopal have suggested to always keep a bucket full of water ready at the crackers site. This can can be used to douse the fire before it spreads, in case of any accident. It further warns to avoid using matchstick or lighter to light the crackers and maintain a long distance.

Here is a brief of Do's and Don'ts

Do's

Study In UK: University of Sheffield Offers £10,000 Merit Scholarships For International Students
India Leads In Global Tuberculosis Burden, Contributing 26% of Cases: WHO Report
Kannada Actor Darshan Walks Out Of Ballari Prison After Getting Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case, FIRST Visuals Out
Mumbai Local Train Update: Engine Failure At Kalyan Station Disrupts Central Railway Services, Commuters Face Delay Of 10-12 Mins

1. Fire the crackers in open space only, & keep away from combustible substances

2. Always keep a bucket full of water near the area of fire cracker bursting.

3. Wear well-fitted cotton clothes. Wear footwears while lightening the fireworks. Tie long hair.

Don'ts

1. Never burst any crackers in your hand.

2. Avoid using matchstick or lighter for bursting crackers, instead use long Agarbatti or sparklers.

3. Avoid tampering with crackers if they take longer to burst.

Keeping these Do's and Don'ts in your mind while burning the firecrackers is a sure shot way to celebrate a fun and joyful Diwali.

May this Diwali bring warmth, happiness, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. As we light lamps and celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, may your lives be filled with success, love, and cherished memories. Let’s come together to share joy, kindness, and the spirit of Diwali with our community.

Happy Diwali from Free Press Digital Team! May your festival season be safe, bright, and beautiful!

