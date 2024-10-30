AIIMS-Bhopal's Burns & Plastic Surgery Dept Issues Firecracker Safety Guidelines For A Joyful Diwali

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Diwali celebrations feel incomplete without firecrackers for many! But, it can lead to major accidents in case of negligence. AIIMS Bhopal has issued guidelines for a joyful and safe Diwali.

The Burns and Plastic surgery department of AIIMS-Bhopal have suggested to always keep a bucket full of water ready at the crackers site. This can can be used to douse the fire before it spreads, in case of any accident. It further warns to avoid using matchstick or lighter to light the crackers and maintain a long distance.

Here is a brief of Do's and Don'ts

Do's

1. Fire the crackers in open space only, & keep away from combustible substances

2. Always keep a bucket full of water near the area of fire cracker bursting.

3. Wear well-fitted cotton clothes. Wear footwears while lightening the fireworks. Tie long hair.

Don'ts

1. Never burst any crackers in your hand.

2. Avoid using matchstick or lighter for bursting crackers, instead use long Agarbatti or sparklers.

3. Avoid tampering with crackers if they take longer to burst.

Keeping these Do's and Don'ts in your mind while burning the firecrackers is a sure shot way to celebrate a fun and joyful Diwali.

