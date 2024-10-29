By: Harshita Rawat | October 29, 2024
Because who doesn’t love noise, smoke, and scaring pets? Let’s make Diwali, Christmas & the New Year's eve extra memorable with pollution, sleepless nights, and crying kids—now that’s the festive spirit, right?
1. Clean Air? Too Boring! Forget that 'pure' air stuff—who needs it? A heavy mix of smoke and a dash of sulfur creates a real festival feel! Just like good marks in school mean high IQ, high pollution levels mean a higher AQI; it’s all about celebrating achievements, right?
2. Why let pets and stray animals have a peaceful night when we can keep them alert, quivering in fear under the bed? If they’re running for their life, means the party’s on point!
3. Forget about trees! The earth has enough —let’s help chop them down by burning crackers and making smoke clouds everywhere that will make even the plants cough!
4. Why Save Money? Burning money is the ultimate flex! Who needs savings when you can turn cash into colorful fireworks? It’s the true meaning of ‘spending for joy!’
5. What’s festival without kids crying from all the noise? If they’re covering their ears and tearing up, it just means they’re truly part of the celebration, don’t you think?
6. Makeup is Overrated! Why waste time on looks when the real glow comes from smoke? A little ash creates that perfect festive look, while smoggy photos add a vintage filter!
7. Safety is Just Too Predictable! There’s no better thrill than the random sparks and surprises that come with fireworks. It’s not a real celebration until someone has a close call, right? Keeps the holiday interesting!
8. Elder patients? Let’s Ignore Them! Who cares about their peace? A loud bang is the best way to celebrate—nothing says love like waking them up at midnight!
Thanks For Reading!