AIIMS Bhopal Launches India's First Transgender Clinic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal has launched the nation's inaugural transgender clinic on Thursday. What sets this clinic apart is its provision of both surgical and psychiatric treatments. Professor Ajay Singh, Director of AIIMS, shared that services from departments of psychiatry, endocrinology, urology, and plastic surgery will be available.

The clinic will operate every first and third Thursday of the month from 2 PM to 4 PM. Doctors from different departments will collaborate to provide treatment to patients at this clinic. The aim is to offer treatment to transgender individuals without any hesitation. People of all ages, whether children, adults, or elderly, can seek solutions to their concerns. The clinic aims to cater to the transgender population and their families sensitively.

Services at the clinic will be provided in collaboration with NGOs working in the field. Approximately 2-8% of transgender individuals lack access to healthcare facilities and require both physical and mental health care. Dr Vijender Singh, Head of the Psychiatry Department, mentioned that the primary beneficiaries of this clinic will be individuals suffering from gender identity disorder. The clinic aims to fulfill the needs of transgender individuals who often feel marginalized and overlooked in society.