Bhopal: Sanskrit Pre-Schools To Promote Indian Culture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) and Sanskrit Sansthan are jointly setting up a schools where children will be taught Sanskrit and different aspects of Sanatan Dharma.

The children will be taught Sanskrit and other aspects of Indian culture through story-telling.

Over 330 schools will be established in the state. This school will cater to children aged 3 to 6 years.

The first school is being established at Government Sarojini Naidu Girls School where MPSOS and Sanskrit Sansthan have collaborated to set up a Sanskrit play school designed by Extra Childhood. The school will get ready in 20 days.

Sanjeev Dubey, of Extra Childhood, said, “Children’s initial years play crucial role in shaping their development. Therefore, it is important to introduce children to the basics of Indian culture from the very beginning.”

He added, “In our culture, it is customary to offer food to animals and nature before taking it. To promote this belief, we have established three categories - Pashu (animal) Vatika, Keet (insects) Vatika and Pakshi (birds) Vatika where children will have the opportunity to feed animals, insects and birds, fostering familiarity with other living organisms at a young age.”

Special features of Sanskrit School

- The school will have Aushadhi Upvan (medicinal garden) where students will plant 101 medicinal saplings. Each student will adopt a plant and take care of it throughout their time at the school.

- A Meditation Vatika will be established for children to practice meditation and learn Sanskrit shlokas (verses).

- A recycled playground will be developed. All swings and equipment in the playground will be made from recycled materials.

- A designated teacher room will be set up for teachers to monitor students and serve as their training centre.

- The school will implement a proportional fee system where parents, the mother and father, are expected to be employed. Regardless of their profession, each parent is required to contribute two days worth of their salary as their children’s fees.