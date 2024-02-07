AICC To Declare Candidates For LS Polls, Nakul To Contest From Chhindwara: Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee (AICC) will announce names of candidates for LS election and Nakul Nath will be candidate from Chhindwara, former chief minister Kamal Nath told reporters in Chhindwara on Tuesday.

Amid speculation of Chhindwara’s Congress MP Nakul Nath joining BJP, his father Kamal Nath said Nakul would contest election on Congress ticket. On Monday, Nakul, the lone Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh, declared that he would be party’s candidate from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat.

"The Congress Party has started preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha election. Rumours (referring to joining BJP) were spread. But now, preparation for LS election has started by Congress," he added.

When asked how rumours spread about Congress leaders joining BJP, Nath said, "I was asked about Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam. I had said that no one is tied to any party. But rumours were spread."

When asked about his role in campaigning for Congress party for Lok Sabha election, he added that he would campaign for the party as he always did.