After Khan Sir from Bihar, it is now Chouhan Sir from Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): What seemed to be unorganized random protests by the job aspirants at Professional Examination Board’s (PEB) office has turned out to be a properly coordinated and organized campaign by coaching institutes from Indore and Gwalior, in which social media is playing an important role.

Dinesh Thakur and Surendra Pathak from Deepti Singh Academy of Indore are coordinating with their students and former students.

Similarly, Chouhan Academy from Gwalior run by Dinesh Chouhan is also running an awareness campaign among its students and telling them about alleged irregularities that took place in police constable recruitment and teachers eligibility test (TET) conducted by the PEB, known as Vyapam earlier.

“Youth comes to us with dreams in their eyes. They spend money and time for a brighter future. We guide them and help them crack competitive exams but what if the exams are rigged and rules flouted,” said Dinesh Thakur of Deepti Academy.

Thakur admitted that through social media he brought the students on one platform and staged a protest at PEB office on March 28. Job aspirants from Damoh, Vidisha, Gwalior, Indore, Raisen and several districts came to the state capital and demonstrated their power.

“We have organised protests at district headquarters across the state. Now we are going to organize Maha-andolan on April 9 where job aspirants will gather in Bhopal in large numbers,” said Surendra Pathak, another associate from the same academy.

Both of them are appealing to students and youth through all social media platforms. They have also formed groups through WhatsApp for wider circulation of their messages.

Similarly, Gwalior’s Chouhan Academy run by Dinesh Chouhan is also running an awareness campaign among the students. “We were in Bhopal recently to protest at the PEB. We raised the issue of 10% quota for the ex-army men in constable recruitment that was being flouted,” said Dinesh Chouhan.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 10:53 PM IST