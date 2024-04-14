After 36 Hours: Rescue Team Reaches At 40Ft Anticipating Mayank Stuck At 36Ft

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Rescue team has reached 40ft deep anticipating Mayank, 6 years old boy, is stuck at 36ft in bore well at Manika Village, Teothar,in Rewa district till the report last came in. The bore well is about 70 feet deep, and a parallel pit is being dug to rescue the child. It is learnt that child is showing no movement.

Black cotton (BC) soil which has become marshy and slippery after rain is main problems in rescue operation, according to officials.

Rewa Collector Pratibha Pal informed Free Press, “ we have reached till 40 feet deep with anticipation that boy is stuck at 36 ft in bore well. Now we are moving horizontal. We have supplied oxygen and CCTV camera to know the position of Mayank.”

“Following the incident, a team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) has started a rescue operation, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been called in from Varanasi. The authorities are supplying oxygen through a pipe. Additionally, a CCTV camera was also lowered to monitor the boy's condition”, collector added.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has instructed deputy CM Rajendra Shukla to go to Rewa to monitor the rescue operation. MLA Sidharth Tiwari has also been deployed there. CM Yadav has further said that he already instructed collectors to ensure proper covering if any bore well is found open.

A six-year-old Mayank fell into a borewell in Rewa district on Friday. The incident occurred around 3 pm at Manika village, Teothar, Rewa district. Rescue operations by SDERF and NDRF are underway, with oxygen being supplied through a pipe. A CCTV camera was used to monitor the child's condition.