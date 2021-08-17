Afghanistan Taliban crisis: No one approached police seeking help for stranded relatives in Bhopal: ADG

Advertisement

BHOPAL: Till Tuesday evening, none of the families approached police seeking help to bring back their stranded relatives or friends from Afghanistan, said a senior officer in state intelligence.

In wake of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the security forces in Madhya Pradesh are also keeping an eye on any developments here.

The additional director general (ADG) of intelligence Adarsh Katiyar said that no one has approached the police seeking help for relatives or friends stranded in Afghanistan. If anyone comes seeking help, the department will share the information with the Centre and would do its best to help the family, said the ADG talking to Free Press.

‘So far, no implications of the ongoing Afghanistan crisis have been noticed in state so far,” said the officer, adding that police were keeping close watch on certain sections and as and when required, immediate action will be taken. India has brought back the Indian ambassador and all staff members from its embassy in Kabul in two military transport aircrafts in the wake of escalating tension and deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital after its takeover by the Taliban.

