ADR REPORT: Chaitanya Kashyap, Sanjay Pathak, Sanjay Shukla In List Of Richest Candidates Contesting Polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chaitanya Kashyap of BJP is the richest candidate contesting the assembly elections. On the second place is BJP’s Sanjay Pathak followed by Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla. Together they have total property of over Rs 750 crore. At the top is Kayshap who has property of Rs 296 crore, followed by Sanjay Pathak who has property of Rs 242 crore, and Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla with Rs 217 crore property in his name is in the third place.

Out of 230 seats, BJP have given tickets to 200 such candidates who are crorepatis, while the Congress has given it to 196 candidates. But when it comes to the average, the Congress candidates are richer than all other parties’ candidates.

The report has been prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Madhya Pradesh Election Watch which analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 2,534 candidates, who are contesting in the Madhya Pradesh 2023 Assembly Elections.

Member of the organisation, Rolly Shivhare, addressing media, here on Thursday, said the motive of the ADR is to share the details of the property of the would-be law makers with the common people. People will come to know about the property and assets owned by contenders and the growth in their assets compared to last election.

She added that in this election the average property of the contenders is Rs 2.39 crore, while it was Rs 1.73 crore in the 2018 election.

According to party-wise average property, Congress is the richest one, the average property of the Congress candidates is Rs 13.69 crore, followed by BJP - 10.46 crore, while AAP’s candidates have average property of 2.27 crore and BSP’s candidates have average property of Rs 1.96 crore.

There are 1110 candidates who have shown their liabilities in their affidavits. The maximum liability is shown by Congress candidate Nilay Daga contesting election from Betul. He has a liability of Rs 86 crore against of property of Rs 177 crore.

Congress candidate from Narsinghpur, Sanjay Sharma has a liability of Rs 84 crore and property of Rs 212 crore. The Congress candidate from Indore, Sanjay Shukla has liability of Rs 63 crore against Rs 217 crore property.

Three candidates have shown property of just Rs 1,000; Pramila Baiga and Raju Khan, both independent candidates. The other contestant Vikram Baiga is contesting on the Vindhya Janata Party ticket.

There are 12 such candidates who have shown their property as ‘zero’. Interestingly none of them is from prominent political parties.

According to ECI instructions, every candidate has to share their PAN numbers, but 216 candidates did not share their PAN details.

