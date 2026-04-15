Adhyapak Shikshak Sanyukt Morcha Talks With The Government Over The Teacher Eligibility Test And Seniority Issues | AI-Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Talks between the Adhyapak Shikshak Sanyukt Morcha and the State government over Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and seniority issues failed to yield any concrete outcome on Wednesday.

According to the media in charge, Upendra Kaushal, the discussions were held in two phases following an invitation from the government.

The first round took place at the residence of School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh, while the second round was held at the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) with Commissioner Abhishek Singh.

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During the meeting, the Morcha delegation demanded the cancellation of the TET examination order issued on March 2 and sought that the service tenure of the new teacher cadre be calculated from the date of first appointment. However, no firm decision was taken on either of these demands.

Regarding the TET issue, officials said the government is considering filing a review petition and is consulting legal experts. However, no timeline has been fixed. The department also stated that a separate cell will be formed to clarify issues related to the TET examination.