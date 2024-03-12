 Accusation Is Not Defamatory If Imputation Is Sincere: Court
Accusation Is Not Defamatory If Imputation Is Sincere: Court

Had alleged that BJP, Bajarang Dal and RSS members were spying for ISI

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 11:08 PM IST
Digvijay Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior District and Sessions Court on Tuesday acquitted former chief minister Digvijaya Singh in a defamation case filed by advocate Awadhesh Bhadauria, a BJP worker. On August 31, 2019, Singh had told media persons in Bhind that members of BJP, Bajrang Dal and RSS were spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency - ISI. Singh had also accused BJP and RSS of providing financial support to all spies working for Pakistan.

