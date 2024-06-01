Abduction Bid In Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav Directs Top Cops To Take Action Against Ashoknagar SP

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed unhappiness at the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Yadav visited the police headquarters on Friday and held a meeting with the top brass of the department.

He directed the officials to act against Ashoknagar superintendent of police Vinit Kumar Jain for an incident in which a rape victim was kidnapped at gun point. Following the CM’s direction, the SP was sent on forced leave on Friday.

Likewise, the chief minister directed the officials to suspend the town inspector of Ichhawar.

Yadav told the in-charge police officers in divisions to keep abreast of the developments in their areas and take necessary steps.

“You have been given a free hand to deal a severe blow to criminals,” he said.

If necessary, the officers should stay overnight in their respective areas to maintain peace in the state, Yadav said.

“Arresting a criminal is not enough, but you should act without delay,” he said.

Feedback should be collected on those who have criminal records and action taken against them, the Chief Minister said.

He advised the police officers to use social media and provide correct information to people in case there is any fake news.

People must be informed about controlling of crimes, Yadav said.

During an interaction with media persons, Yadav said that the police had done some good jobs which had been appreciated.

The policemen played an important role in holding peaceful election in the state, and a presentation made by the police officers indicated that the incidents of crime had declined, he said.

He directed the officials to maintain law and order at all costs.