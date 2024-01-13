Abandoned 77 Ayushman Cards: Ayushman Bharat Holds BMC Responsible For Misplacing Cards

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ayushman Card Bharat Administration has blamed Bhopal Municipal Corporation ( BMC) for misplacing 77 Cards meant for distribution among the beneficiaries . The abandoned cards were recovered from MP Nagar.

The investigation carried out by Ayushman Bharat administration revealed some people used these Ayushman card to avail of cashless healthcare benefits at government-run hospitals. CEO Ayushman Bharat Aditi Garg, however, has ruled out misuse of any of the abandoned Ayushman cards.

APP leader Pradeep Khandelwal, had found 77 Ayushman Cards abandoned at MP Nagar on November 22,2023. He had handed over the cards to MP Nagar police station and lodged a complaint in this regard. Police had written to the health department (Ayushman Bharat) for investigation into the matter.

CEO Ayushman Bharat Aditi Garg ruled out any misuse of any of the abandoned Ayushman cards. Speaking about the investigation, the CEO told Free Press the report of the probe undertaken by them has been handed over to police for further investigation.

“We have given our investigation report to MP Nagar police. It has come to fore that some patients used cards to avail of cashless healthcare benefits at government hospitals. But most of the cards were not used. Now, the police have to further investigate the matter. As far as misuse is concerned, no one can misuse the cards,” Garg said.

“BMC was given the cards for distribution but it misplaced them, this shows laxity and negligence on their part. How some people were able to use these cards and got cashless treatment is a matter of investigation,” Ayushman Bharat legal affairs officer Dr Indrajit Sikerwar said.

Pradeep Khandelwal said, “Recovery of Ayushman Cards in such large numbers at a place is itself a matter of investigation. All the cards were of different families. Why did the two people who used the card dumped them? Ayushman Bharat administration and police should investigate the matter.”