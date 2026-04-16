'Aapki Naukri Chali Jayegi,' Angry Passenger Lashes Out At Bhopal Railway Staff For Giving Confirmed Ticket To 'Broker' First -- VIDEO

'Aapki Naukri Chali Jayegi,' Angry Passenger Lashes Out At Railway Staff Over Irregularity At Bhopal Ticket Counter -- VIDEO | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of an angry man complaining about the irregularities taking place at the ticket booking counter of Bhopal Railway Station is going viral on social media on Thursday.

In the video, the passenger can be heard claiming that he had been waiting in the queue for his turn, but a railway staff member allegedly issued a confirmed ticket to another individual who bypassed the line.

He could be heard saying, “Kahe ka phela number hai tera? Kyu madam, sab me in logon ka pehla number hi rehta hai kya? Ya aapki mili bhagat se ho raha hai kya ye karobar? Ye dalali ka karobar aapki mili bhagat se ho raha hai?....(Why are you giving them the ticket first? Why, madam? Do these people always get the service first in everything? Is it always the first number for them? Or is this business of brokerage happening with your involvement and support? )”

He further said, “AC me pehla number tera or sleeper me bhi pehla number tera hai? Kya pagal samajh rahe ho kya? Customer ko? DRF ko tag karunga or rail mantri ko tag karunga. Naukri chali jayegi aapki…..(Are you first in the AC counter and also first in the sleeper counter? Do you think I am crazy? Are you taking the customer for a fool? I will tag the DRF and Railway Minister in the video. You will lose your job).”

Netizens also enraged

The incident quickly escalated into a heated argument at the ticket counter. Several bystanders also questioned the fairness and transparency of the process.

The video has triggered widespread outrage online. Many social media users have raised concerns about the possible role of brokers or unauthorised agents in railway ticket booking and demanded strict action to ensure transparency.

Following the circulation of the clip, railway authorities have taken note of the matter and initiated an inquiry. Officials have stated that the incident is under investigation, although no misconduct has been officially confirmed at this stage.