AAI Seeks Over 100 Personnel For Security Of Datia & Satna Airports; Land Survey Begins For Shivpuri Airport

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Airport Authority of India (AAI) has sought police personnel for deployment at Satna and Datia airports which are waiting to get licenses for the operation. The aviation department is mulling over the AAI’s request.

Raja Bhoj Airport director Ramji Awasthi told Free Press that over 100 security personnel have been sought from the state government for Datia and Satna airports. The two airports come under the category of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). It is the responsibility of the state government to provide security personnel for the RCS airports.

The director further said that the license applications of the two airports have been submitted to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and licenses are expected to be received in the coming days. People in the know of the matter said that around 70 police personnel have been sought for Datia airport and 58 for the airport at Satna.

A senior officer of the aviation department said that the authorities are considering the AAI’s request for security personnel. Once the security personnel are assigned, then the AAI will provide them the training to handle the security of airports. The officer also informed that the aviation department and AAI has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on October 10 for development and operation of Shivpuri airport.

Land survey for Shivpuri airport

It is learnt that for Shivpuri airport, the Central government has sanctioned Rs 47 crores. The AAI has inked a MoU with the state government to get the land and its survey is underway. The Shivpuri airport is fit for landing ATR 72 type aircrafts. “Collector Shivpuri has been asked to identify the land for the airport and send the information to the government,” said sources in the Aviation department. Once the land is identified, a process will be started to transfer it to the AAI.