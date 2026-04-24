9-Month-Old Baby Dies During Treatment; Family Blocks Road, Alleges Doctor Negligence In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A massive uproar erupted on Friday after a 9-month-old infant died during treatment at a private nursing home in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The incident happened in Janakganj village within the Janakganj police station limits, Gwalior.

According to the report, the deceased infant was identified as Tanuj Kushwaha. His father is Prashant Kushwaha, a resident of the area located behind the 'Nahar Wale Hanuman Mandir' near the Canal.

Enraged relatives staged a protest outside the hospital, blocking traffic, and levelled serious allegations of negligence against the doctor.

Meanwhile, the doctor has submitted CCTV footage to the police, claiming it shows the family subjecting the child to traditional 'faith healing' rituals.

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According to the family, the infant was suffering from vomiting and respiratory distress. He was admitted around 2:00 PM to Ankur Children's Hospital, situated opposite 'Saroj Ghar' within the Janakganj police station limits, where he subsequently passed away during treatment.

The family alleges that the hospital's doctor, Sneha Gadkar, inserted a breathing tube and administered injections to the child against their wishes.

They claim the child had only minor ailments but died due to improper medical treatment.

The deceased's mother, Hemlata, further alleged that the doctor attempted to offer them ₹50,000 to cover up the incident. They have demanded strict action against the doctor.

In response, the hospital management has handed over CCTV footage to the police.

The doctor maintains that the child was on a ventilator, but his relatives removed him from the machine to perform the faith healing rituals.

They claim the footage reveals that the family subjected the child to traditional faith healing rituals.

The police have also seized medical records related to the treatment from the hospital, and an investigation into the entire matter is currently underway.