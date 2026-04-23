Central India’s First Drive-In Cinema In Bhopal To Shut Down From May 31 Amid Hotel Privatisation

Central India’s First Drive-in Cinema In Bhopal To Shut From May 31 | Representative Image (Getty Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central India’s first and Bhopal’s only drive-in cinema will shut from May 31 this year. The closure follows the government’s decision to privatise the iconic Ashoka Lake View hotel located on Shyamla Hills in the city.

The new owners will take over the prime property overlooking the Upper Lake, currently known as MPT Lake View Residency, from July. According to an official from the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC), the date of transfer may be extended.

The drive-in cinema was inaugurated on Jan 29, 2021, on the premises of the hotel. Spread over a 90,000 sq ft area, the facility features a 70 ft long and 30 ft high screen made of RCC, a projection room and a high-tech sound system. It can accommodate 100 cars, while an additional 100 people can sit in a weather-proof amphitheatre.

The Lake View hotel will shut for guests and diners from May 31. Following the completion of paperwork, it will be handed over to a consortium of Genex Hotels, Dilip Buildcon and IHCL for the next 60 years.