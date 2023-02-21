e-Paper Get App
9-day Passport Adalat begins: Special case of women claiming age difference with her son cleared

160 applicants were called on first day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special case of a woman who was claiming that the age difference between her son is only five years, was received at Regional Passport Office (RPO) in the city on Tuesday.

It was part of the first-day of a nine-day Passport Adalat, Regional Passport Office (RPO).The woman approached the RPO along with her son to make a passport and submitted an Aadhaar Card and other documents for that. According to the card, the birth year of the mother was 1995 and son was 2000. The ROP officials found something fishy in their age difference. They asked for school mark sheets from her to check the correct age. Later, it was discovered that the age difference was 20 years.

The Regional Passport Officer Shitanshu Chaurasia said 160 applicants were called at Passport Adalat on the first day. Most of these cases were related to court and date of birth.

