₹9 Crore Bridge Remains Without Approach Roads 3 Years After Completion In MP's Narmadapuram |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A bridge built at a cost of Rs8.86 crore over the Dudhi River near Umardha village has remained largely unused for three years due to missing approach roads. The 308-metre-long bridge, intended to connect 40 to 50 villages across Narmadapuram and Narsinghpur districts, has failed to benefit commuters. Villagers have repeatedly complained to the authorities, but no action has been taken, raising questions about project planning and execution.

Villagers Forced to Travel Through Fields

The bridge was constructed to improve connectivity between Narmadapuram and Narsinghpur districts and provide easier transport for residents of nearby villages.

However, approach roads on both sides of the bridge have not been constructed, leaving the project largely ineffective.

According to local residents, nearly one kilometre of road remains incomplete on both sides. As a result, commuters are forced to travel through rough dirt tracks passing through agricultural fields to reach the bridge.

The situation worsens during the monsoon when the temporary routes turn muddy, making it difficult for vehicles to pass. Even during dry weather, commuters face problems due to potholes and uneven surfaces.

Despite the huge amount spent on construction, only a few vehicles use the bridge because of poor road connectivity.

Residents Question Delay in Road Construction

Residents said the bridge could greatly improve transport between the two districts if proper roads were constructed.

Meanwhile, officials approached for comments reportedly declined to respond to the issue.