80-Year-Old Digvijaya Singh To Begin Ujjain-Ayodhya Padyatra On October 20, Will Walk 15 Km Daily

80-Year-Old Digvijaya Singh To Begin Ujjain-Ayodhya Padyatra On October 20, Walk 15 Km Daily | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eighty-year-old former chief minister Digvijaya Singh will walk for two months to cover a distance of 950 kilometres from Ujjain to Ayodhya. His Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra will begin on October 20, which is Dussehra.

The yatra will start from Mahakal temple in Ujjain, pass through Orchha and end at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Singh has also invited the RSS chief to join the yatra, saying the march was aimed at raising questions about transparency, accountability and the protection of religious faith.

He will walk for 15 kilometres every day. He said that during his earlier yatra Home Minister Amit Shah had supported him and had asked the officials to not take money from him.

Singh said the yatra would focus on two issues - vote theft and donation theft.

He said the yatra would carry the National Flag and a five-coloured religious flag, or Indra Dhwaj.