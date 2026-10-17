8 Dead, 15 Injured As Minibus Carrying Pilgrims From MP To Khatu Shyam Plunges Into Drain On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

8 Killed, 15 Injured As Pilgrims' Minibus From Madhya Pradesh Plunges Into Drain On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight pilgrims died and 15 others injured in a horrific road accident on Saturday morning after a minibus carrying around 23 devotees from Madhya Pradesh plunged into a roadside drain along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Kota district. The pilgrims were heading to the famous Khatu Shyamji temple when tragedy struck around 6 am. Police suspect the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, causing the vehicle to lose control and plunge into the drain.

According to preliminary information, the minibus was carrying a group of pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh who were heading to Rajasthan to offer prayers at the Khatu Shyamji temple.

Kota, Rajasthan - A major road accident was reported near Karadiya on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, where a bus carrying passengers reportedly lost control and overturned into a ditch alongside the expressway. According to preliminary information, six people are feared dead in the accident. The incident took place near Karadiya, where the bus allegedly went out of control before veering off the expressway and falling into a nearby ditch. The vehicle overturned, leaving several passengers feared to have been injured. — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) October 17, 2026

The vehicle reportedly went off the expressway and fell into a drain, resulting in multiple casualties. Eight passengers lost their lives, while 15 others sustained injuries in the accident.

The early-morning mishap has raised concerns about driver fatigue and road safety on high-speed expressways, particularly during long-distance journeys undertaken overnight.

Police suspect that the driver may have fallen asleep while driving, leading to a loss of control over the vehicle. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the accident remain under investigation.

Kota, Rajasthan: Eight people were killed and several others injured after a mini-bus carrying over 25 passengers fell into a drain on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at around 6:30 am in the Simaliya area. The bus was travelling from Bhopal to Khatu Shyam. Preliminary reports suggest the driver may have dozed off — IANS (@ians_india) October 17, 2026

Authorities are expected to examine the sequence of events to establish whether driver fatigue or other factors contributed to the crash.

The accident has once again highlighted the risks associated with overnight travel, especially when drivers operate vehicles for extended periods without adequate rest.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a major high-speed road corridor connecting several states, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Further details regarding the identities of the deceased, the condition of the injured passengers and the circumstances of the accident are awaited.