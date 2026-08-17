 8 BJP Madhya Pradesh Leaders Assigned Key Roles In New National Office-Bearers List— Lal Singh Arya Is National VP, Gajendra Patel New National General Secretary & VD Sharma Named Cell Cluster Coordinator
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HomeBhopal8 BJP Madhya Pradesh Leaders Assigned Key Roles In New National Office-Bearers List— Lal Singh Arya Is National VP, Gajendra Patel New National General Secretary & VD Sharma Named Cell Cluster Coordinator

8 BJP Madhya Pradesh Leaders Assigned Key Roles In New National Office-Bearers List— Lal Singh Arya Is National VP, Gajendra Patel New National General Secretary & VD Sharma Named Cell Cluster Coordinator

The BJP announced its new national office-bearers under president Nitin Nabin, assigning key roles to eight leaders from Madhya Pradesh. Lal Singh Arya, Gajendra Patel, Kavita Patidar and others received organisational responsibilities. Senior leaders including Smriti Irani, Biplab Kumar Deb and Vasundhara Raje were also appointed to key posts to strengthen party coordination.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
8 BJP Madhya Pradesh Leaders Assigned Key Roles In New National Office-Bearers List— Lal Singh Arya Is National VP, Gajendra Patel New National General Secretary & VD Sharma Named Cell Cluster Coordinator
Right: VD Sharma Left: Lal Singh Arya |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its new national office-bearers under the leadership of party president Nitin Nabin on Monday.

As many as eight leaders from Madhya Pradesh were given key responsibilities in the party’s organisation.

Lal Singh Arya was appointed as the National Vice President, while Gajendra Patel, Lok Sabha MP from Khargone, was given the responsibility of National General Secretary.

Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar was appointed as the National Secretary of the party.

Former Madhya Pradesh BJP president and Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt (VD) Sharma was appointed as the National Coordinator of the Cell Cluster.

Soudan Singh was named National Co-Organisation General Secretary, while Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh was appointed as the National Office In-charge.

Rajya Sabha MP Bansilal Gurjar was appointed as the National President of BJP Kisan Morcha.

He had earlier served as the Madhya Pradesh BJP Kisan Morcha state president.

Ashish Usha Agrawal was given the responsibility of National Media Co-Coordinator.

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The reshuffle also included several senior leaders in important positions. Smriti Irani from Uttar Pradesh and Biplab Kumar Deb from Tripura were appointed as National General Secretaries, along with Satish Poonia (Rajasthan), Harish Dwivedi (Uttar Pradesh), and Sanjay Bhatia (Haryana).

Vasundhara Raje (Rajasthan), Tirth Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand), Ram Madhav (Delhi), Baijayant Panda (Odisha), D Purandeswari (Andhra Pradesh), Rekha Verma (Uttar Pradesh), and Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar (Maharashtra) were appointed as National Vice Presidents.

The appointments came into immediate effect, with the BJP saying the new team would help strengthen the party organisation and coordination across states.

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