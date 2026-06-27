MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Slams BJP, Calls Madhya Pradesh 'Nursery Of Paper Leaks'-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari claimed that Madhya Pradesh has become the “nursery of paper leaks” in the country. Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Patwari referred to him as “Bhoomivid”.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Patwari said paper leaks, particularly the NEET controversy, have triggered widespread public anger and raised questions over why every major paper leak has links to people associated with the BJP.

He alleged that several individuals accused in the Vyapam scam were close to the BJP.

Watch the video below :

मध्यप्रदेश पर व्यापम घोटाला एक बड़ा कलंक है।



शिवराज सरकार ने इस घोटाले को जन्म दिया और मोहन सरकार ने आरोपियों को संरक्षण दिया। pic.twitter.com/Rv7ANrvfGR — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) June 27, 2026

Patwari claimed that while former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced a CBI probe into the Vyapam scam, the cases did not reach their logical conclusion. He also alleged that the present Mohan Yadav government failed to challenge the acquittals of key accused in the Supreme Court, thereby providing them protection.

Referring to past recruitment controversies, Patwari alleged that recruitment examinations for PMT, Patwari, Agriculture Extension Officer, Nursing, Forest, Food, Transport, Dairy, and other departments had witnessed irregularities.

मोदी सरकार के कार्यकाल में अब तक 85 पेपर लीक के मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। इनसे करीब 2 करोड़ छात्रों का भविष्य प्रभावित हुआ है।



: प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री जीतू पटवारी जी.

📍प्रेस वार्ता, PCC भोपाल pic.twitter.com/E7Lf7XvCD8 — MP Congress (@INCMP) June 27, 2026

He also questioned the appointment of Dr Rajesh Lal Mehra as Chairman of the MPPSC, alleging that his appointment remained controversial despite objections over his earlier recruitment.

He claimed that paper leaks over the past decade had affected nearly two crore students across the country and alleged that examination papers, including NEET, SSC, and Railway recruitment tests, had been repeatedly leaked.

मोदी सरकार में अब तक 85 बार पेपर लीक हो चुके हैं।



यह सिर्फ पेपर लीक नहीं, बल्कि करोड़ों बच्चों का भविष्य लीक करने वाली सरकार है। pic.twitter.com/30ynQ8rCjM — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) June 27, 2026

On unemployment, Patwari accused the state government of manipulating employment figures. He claimed that official data on the employment portal showed that over five lakh people were marked as employed within a single day without transparency. He also alleged that while government records earlier reflected over 33 lakh registered unemployed youth, the portal now showed around 17.9 lakh, raising questions over the reduction.