75-Year-Old Woman Seeks Justice After Being Cheated By Her Own Son, Daughter-in-Law In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 75-year-old woman from Jabalpur, Revti Bai Soni, is struggling for justice after facing emotional and financial abuse by her own son and daughter-in-law.

Living in Samta Colony, Revti Bai says her younger son Chandresh and his wife Preeti mentally harassed her and took away her property and savings.

She shared that the house, built with her lifelong savings, was in her name, but her son and daughter-in-law fraudulently transferred it to their own names.

They also took lakhs of rupees from her bank account without her permission.

Revti Bai first sought help from neighbors, relatives, and elders in the community, but when no one supported her, she approached the police.

At the police office, she stood with folded hands, tearfully requesting action against her son and daughter-in-law. She said she now has no home to live in and no money to meet her daily needs.

Taking her complaint seriously, Additional SP Suryakant Sharma said the case has been registered and strict action will be taken after investigation. He assured that Revti Bai will get justice.

This case highlights how some people forget the value of relationships in the face of greed.

At an age where a mother should be cared for, Revti Bai is being forced to fight for her basic rights.

Her story reflects the pain of many elderly people suffering at the hands of their own family.