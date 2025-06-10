 75-Year-Old Woman Seeks Justice After Being Cheated By Her Own Son, Daughter-in-Law In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal75-Year-Old Woman Seeks Justice After Being Cheated By Her Own Son, Daughter-in-Law In Jabalpur

75-Year-Old Woman Seeks Justice After Being Cheated By Her Own Son, Daughter-in-Law In Jabalpur

She shared that the house, built with her lifelong savings, was in her name, but her son and daughter-in-law fraudulently transferred it to their own names.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 08:17 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 75-year-old woman from Jabalpur, Revti Bai Soni, is struggling for justice after facing emotional and financial abuse by her own son and daughter-in-law.

Living in Samta Colony, Revti Bai says her younger son Chandresh and his wife Preeti mentally harassed her and took away her property and savings.

Read Also
Video: Trainee Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Khajuraho Airport; Major Accident Averted
article-image

She shared that the house, built with her lifelong savings, was in her name, but her son and daughter-in-law fraudulently transferred it to their own names.

They also took lakhs of rupees from her bank account without her permission.

FPJ Shorts
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Revti Bai first sought help from neighbors, relatives, and elders in the community, but when no one supported her, she approached the police.

At the police office, she stood with folded hands, tearfully requesting action against her son and daughter-in-law. She said she now has no home to live in and no money to meet her daily needs.

Read Also
Construction Of Neem Karoli Baba’s Hanumat Dham To Boost Cultural Identity Of Bhopal, Says CM...
article-image

Taking her complaint seriously, Additional SP Suryakant Sharma said the case has been registered and strict action will be taken after investigation. He assured that Revti Bai will get justice.

This case highlights how some people forget the value of relationships in the face of greed.

At an age where a mother should be cared for, Revti Bai is being forced to fight for her basic rights.

Her story reflects the pain of many elderly people suffering at the hands of their own family.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut June 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Suraj Nagar, Barkhedi Kalan, Sewania & More;...

Bhopal Power Cut June 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Suraj Nagar, Barkhedi Kalan, Sewania & More;...

75-Year-Old Woman Seeks Justice After Being Cheated By Her Own Son, Daughter-in-Law In Jabalpur

75-Year-Old Woman Seeks Justice After Being Cheated By Her Own Son, Daughter-in-Law In Jabalpur

Video: Trainee Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Khajuraho Airport; Major Accident Averted

Video: Trainee Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Khajuraho Airport; Major Accident Averted

MP Youth Attempts Self-Immolation During Public Hearing in Ashoknagar, Alleges Cops Seized His New...

MP Youth Attempts Self-Immolation During Public Hearing in Ashoknagar, Alleges Cops Seized His New...

'Main Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh Ko Bhagwan Nahi Manuga...' Buddhist Dhamma Preacher Administers...

'Main Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh Ko Bhagwan Nahi Manuga...' Buddhist Dhamma Preacher Administers...