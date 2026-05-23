75% Parents, 50% Women Mandatory In New SMC Rules For MP Schools | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has directed all schools in the state to implement the newly issued School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines-2026, under which 75% of committee members will be parents or guardians and 50% should be women.

The Directorate of Public Instruction on Friday issued instructions to District Education Officers following the Centre’s revised framework under Samagra Shiksha

According to the guidelines, every school will now have a single unified SMC, replacing the separate committees that functioned earlier. Representation of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backwards Classes (OBC), disadvantaged groups and parents of children with disabilities has also been made mandatory.

Schools have been instructed to constitute SMCs within one month of the academic session and hold meetings every month. The committees will monitor student enrolment, attendance, distribution of benefits, safety measures, inclusive education, and implementation of schemes, including PM POSHAN and PM SHRI.

The guidelines also empower SMCs to oversee civil works up to Rs 30 lakh and prepare a three-year School Development Plan focusing on infrastructure, academics and financial requirements.