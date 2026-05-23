64-Year-Old Woman Dies After Her Pet Cow Slips & Falls Over Her In Bhopal

64-Year-Old Woman Dies After Her Old Pet Cow Falls Over Her In Bhopal | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A beautiful bond between a human and a pet turned tragic when a 64-year-old woman lost her life after being crushed under her pet cow in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, on Saturday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Ratibad area of ​​the capital city and the deceased was identified as Geeta Bai.

Regarding the matter, the Ratibad police said her family had long been associated with cow protection and service. They had been looking after a cow at their home for several years, treating it as a part of the family.

Due to old age, the cow had become extremely weak and was unable to walk or even stand properly.

Despite the animal’s condition, the family did not abandon it and continued to care for it with dedication.

Family members said Geeta Bai was especially attached to the cow and spent most of her time taking care of it.

Feeding the cow, giving it water and sitting beside it had become part of her daily routine. Relatives said she looked after the animal with the affection of a mother.

The tragic incident took place on Thursday evening. According to police, Geeta Bai was near the cow and caring for it when the weak animal suddenly slipped and fell on top of her. She got trapped underneath the cow and was critically injured.

By the time family members and others nearby managed to rescue her, she had suffered severe injuries. She later died in the incident.

Madhya Pradesh Police officials from Ratibad police station reached the spot after receiving information and began investigation into the matter.

The incident has left local residents and family members shocked, with many describing it as a tragic example of the deep emotional bond between humans and animals.