71-Year-Old Farmer Digs Well After Wife Humiliated For Fetching Water From Private Well In Sagar

71-Year-Old Farmer Digs Well After Wife's Humiliation While Fetching Water From Private Well In Sagar |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): They say love can move mountains, and people have proved the phrase true.

Just as Bihar's 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi carved a road through a mountain after the death of his wife, a 71-year-old tribal farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district dug a well after his wife was allegedly humiliated while fetching water from a private well.

The farmer is said to have spent 7 years digging the well. Today, it helps villagers overcome the water crisis even during the peak summer months.

Water scarcity affected farming

Ajab Singh Adivasi, a resident of Imliya village in the Narayawali Assembly constituency, decided to dig the well after his wife, Sadarani, was allegedly humiliated while fetching water from a private well in the village.

Years ago, Ajab Singh received two acres of government-allotted land. However, the village faced severe water scarcity, forcing residents to depend on privately owned wells.

According to the family, Sadarani was once insulted by the owner of a private well when she went there to collect water.

Hurt by the incident, Ajab Singh resolved to dig a well on his own land so his family would never have to depend on others for water again.

No assistance provided

Before starting the work, Ajab Singh approached the village sarpanch, the Janpad Panchayat and the district administration, seeking assistance under government schemes meant for well construction. Despite repeated visits to government offices, he said he received no support.

Left with no other option, he picked up a shovel and spade and began digging the well himself.

The task was far from easy. Every monsoon, the soil he had removed would collapse back into the pit, forcing him to start all over again. He spent his savings on the project and worked whenever he found time, even on moonlit nights.

After seven years of relentless effort, he successfully completed the well.

Today, Ajab Singh's well holds water throughout the year, including during the peak summer months, when most other water sources in the village dry up.

The well has become a vital source of water not only for his family but also for many villagers.

Ajab Singh says he now fears the administration could permanently take over his well. According to him, during the summer months, authorities temporarily take control of the well to supply water to the village.

He does not allow the Gram Panchayat to install a motor pump, fearing it could eventually lead to the well being taken over. Instead, he says anyone who needs water is welcome to draw it manually.

His wife also expressed disappointment, saying no one helped the family during the years they struggled to build the well, but now officials approach them whenever the village faces water shortages.