7-Year-Old Girl Injured Amid Jyotiraditya Scindia Welcome Rush At Gwalior Railway Station | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 7-year-old girl was injured after a crowd turned chaotic at Gwalior Railway Station during the arrival and welcome of Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 pm when the minister arrived by train. A large number of BJP workers and supporters gathered on the platform to welcome him.

Due to heavy crowding, shouting of slogans, and pushing, the situation went out of control.

Trapped within the throng, the young girl fell to the ground and was stepped upon by the crowd. The child screamed in pain, yet many people within the crowd appeared too engrossed in the welcoming festivities to notice.

The police personnel present at the scene failed to control the crowd, causing the situation to deteriorate further. Following the incident, the girl's mother, Sarita Kushwaha, leveled serious allegations against the police.

She stated that she and her family were waiting at the station to board a train to Goa. As the crowd swelled, she requested the police to clear a path, but instead of offering assistance, the police allegedly behaved rudely toward her.

According to Sarita Kushwaha, police personnel not only shoved her and other family members but also physically assaulted them.

She confirmed that her 7-year-old daughter, Mishri Kushwaha, was injured during this incident. The family resides in the Sikandar Kampu-Maheshpura area of ​​Gwalior.

A video of the entire episode is rapidly going viral on social media, raising serious questions regarding the security arrangements and administrative preparedness.

Notably, Scindia has arrived in Gwalior for a four-day visit.