7-day painting camp Tulika: 16 artists paint on women empowerment, adoption, environment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 16 senior painters across the country have made their works on women empowerment, adoption, environment and rural life using acrylic and oil colours on canvas.

It was part of ongoing 7-day national painting camp, Tulika, organised by the directorate of culture at Kaushiki Hall of Ravindra Convention Centre in the city.

An acrylic work, Udaan, of Ragini Sinha from Bihar is based on women empowerment. “The city is culturally very rich. And I am very happy to see the Guru-Shishya Parampara here,” Sinha said.

Sangeeta Kumar Murty from Gurgaon is making Joy of Life, based on the environment. “Madhya Pradesh government is not only preserving its artwork but also of other states by organising such camp,” she said.

Maitreyi Karnandi’s acrylic work, I am the Universe and Universe in me, is themed on women empowerment. I came to Bhopal for the first time. I love the hospitality of people, she said.

Acrylic work, Enlightenment, of Dharmendra Singh Rathore from Rajasthan is based on Indian mythology, spiritualism and nature. An acrylic work of Meenakshi Jha from Bihar is promoting adoption. Siddhartha’s acrylic work, A Tree in My Courtyard, is a scientific narrative and talks about comedy of errors.

Siddharth Singade from Mumbai and LN Bhavsar Bhopal are making acyclic and oil work themed on Journey with Angels, Village Life and Ajanta Ellora.