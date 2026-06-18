63-Year-Old Mumbai Devotee Dies Of Heart Attack During Visit To Bageshwar Dham, Last Rites Held In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 63-year-old man from Mumbai died of a heart attack while visiting Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Thursday.

The incident took place on June 15, and local police, health officials and residents came forward to help the grieving family.

The deceased has been identified as Satish Kamad, a resident of Airoli in Mumbai. According to his family, he had arrived at Bageshwar Dham on June 1 and was staying at a lodge near the temple.

He was a regular devotee of the shrine and often visited for prayers and voluntary service.

On the evening of June 15, Satish was present at the Ram Darbar inside the temple premises when he suddenly complained of chest pain. He suffered a heart attack and died shortly afterwards.

When he did not return to his lodge that night, some young women staying nearby informed his family that he was missing. His relatives tried calling his mobile phone several times, but there was no response. Later, police contacted the family using the same number and informed them about his death.

After receiving the news, his wife Sneha Kamad, daughter Kritika Kamad and brother Dinesh Kamad travelled from Mumbai to Chhatarpur by flight.

Following the post-mortem at the district hospital, Satish's last rites were performed at Bhainsasur Mukti Dham on Wednesday. His brother Dinesh Kamad lit the funeral pyre.

Several local people, including police personnel, hospital staff and journalists, helped the family during the funeral and even joined the final procession, offering support during the difficult time.

Speaking after the funeral, Satish's daughter Kritika said her father was a devoted follower of Bageshwar Dham and had always wished to spend his final moments there. His wife said he had dreamed of buying a flat near the shrine and planting 108 peepal saplings. Respecting his deep faith and his final wish, the family decided to perform his last rites in Chhatarpur.

The incident highlighted not only the devotee's deep faith in Bageshwar Dham but also the support extended by local people and authorities to the family in their time of grief.