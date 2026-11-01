60-Year-Old Woman Carries Husband On Her Back to Burhanpur Collector's Office, Seeks Electric Tricycle | VIDEO | X

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a 60-year-old woman carrying her husband on her back to the District Collector's office in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, has surfaced on social media. The woman reportedly approached the authorities seeking an electric tricycle for her husband, who lost the ability to walk following a paralysis attack several years ago. She has been carrying him on her back for years to help him move around.

The woman has reportedly been taking care of her husband's mobility needs for years. With no suitable means of transportation, she has had to carry him herself whenever he needs to travel.

MP | Offbeat | A 60-YO woman carrying her husband on the back reached Burhanpur (MP) DM’s office seeking an electric tricycle for him. After her husband lost his legs years ago following a paralysis attack, she has been carrying on her back for years. Things women do for love. They have stronger willpower than men. ❣️ https://t.co/nxNzXddwMp — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) October 31, 2026

Seeking relief from the physical strain, she decided to approach the District Collector's office and request an electric tricycle that could help her husband move around independently.

The incident has drawn attention to the struggles faced by the elderly couple and the woman's determination to care for her husband despite the challenges.

An electric tricycle could make a significant difference in their daily lives by allowing her husband to travel more comfortably while reducing her physical burden.

Her visit to the Collector's office also highlights the difficulties faced by people with disabilities, particularly those who do not have access to assistive devices and adequate support.

The woman's efforts have touched many people, with her actions being seen as an example of love, commitment and dedication in a marriage. Her determination to seek help for her husband has also brought attention to the importance of making mobility assistance accessible to people with disabilities.

The incident serves as a reminder that access to basic assistive equipment, such as electric tricycles, can make everyday life easier for people with mobility challenges and their caregivers.