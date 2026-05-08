60-Year-Old Farmer Dies After Lightning Strike In Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur | AI Generated Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The unexpected rains and thunderstorm in Madhya Pradesh claimed the life of a 60-year-old man when a lightning struck him when he was guarding his agricultural field.

According to information, the tragedy occurred in Kadwan village under Bhagwan police station area of Chhatarpur district, leaving the village in shock.

The deceased was identified as Ramdeen alias ‘Pashu Doctor’ Jhagda Raikwar, husband of a Janpad member from Barethi ward. He was well-known in the village for treating animals.

According to information, the incident took place late Thursday night when Ramdeen had gone to his field and well to guard his moong crop.

Suddenly, the weather turned extreme with strong winds, rain, and thunderstorms. During this, lightning struck, and he was severely burnt on the stomach, dying on the spot.

Family members rushed to the spot after receiving the information and informed the police.

A team from Bhagwan police station reached the scene, took the body into custody, and started an investigation. The body was later sent to Civil Hospital Badamalhara for postmortem.

Villagers said Ramdeen was widely known for his social nature and animal treatment, earning him the nickname ‘Pashu Doctor.’

His sudden death has left the entire village grieving. A large number of people gathered at his house on Friday morning, and his family is in deep shock.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued alerts regarding thunderstorms and lightning.

The administration has advised people, especially farmers, to avoid staying in open fields, near trees, or in farms during bad weather and to take shelter in safe places.