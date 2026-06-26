60% Urban & 85% Rural Mothers Do Not Know Proper Use Of Diaper For Babies - AIIMS Study

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 60 per cent of urban mother do not know proper use of diapers for their babies, while 85% in rural areas, mothers do not have proper knowledge of use of diapers for babies. This came from the AIIMS study.

The study also found that only 40.6% of urban mothers had good knowledge regarding diaper use practices, while this figure was only 14.5% among rural mothers.

Average knowledge was found in 44.9% of urban mothers and 50.7% of rural mothers. The proportion of mothers with poor knowledge was 34.8% in rural areas, compared to 14.5% in urban areas.

A study conducted at AIIMS Bhopal on an important aspect of infant care has found that urban mothers are more aware than rural mothers about the proper use of baby diapers.

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Proper diaper use is important to keep babies healthy and protect them from infection. If diapers are not used correctly, babies may develop skin irritation, rashes and discomfort. In some cases, simple rashes can progress to secondary candidiasis, a fungal infection, or even systemic bacterial infection.

Therefore, it is important to understand that infant diaper care does not only mean putting on a diaper.

It also includes changing it on time, keeping the baby’s skin clean and dry, maintaining hand hygiene and disposing of used diapers safely.

The study was conducted in selected urban and rural areas of Bhopal. A total of 276 mothers of diaper-wearing children aged 0 to 36 months were included in the study, with 138 mothers from urban areas and 138 from rural areas.