Bhopal Municipal Corporation Plans To Scrap Commercial Licence Fee Linked To Property Tax | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The mandatory commercial licence fee of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) currently collected along with property tax may soon be abolished in Bhopal.

The proposal was discussed during the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) meeting chaired by Mayor Malti Rai on Thursday. MIC members said the system exists only in Bhopal and not in any other municipal body in Madhya Pradesh.

The proposal will now be sent to the BMC Council and subsequently to the state government for approval.

They argued that the arrangement, introduced during the tenure of former Municipal Commissioner KVS Chaudhary, should be discontinued.

The BMC presently collects commercial licence fees from property owners, whereas earlier the charge was paid directly by shopkeepers.

The change has led to disputes in commercial buildings where owners are required to pay the fee and then recover it from tenants. In many cases, tenants refuse to pay, resulting in legal disputes.

A delegation from the Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), led by president Govind Goyal, met Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain and demanded the withdrawal of the fee.

Infrastructure projects relocated

The MIC approved changes in the locations of four infrastructure projects sanctioned under the CM Infrastructure Scheme.

Road and civic works originally planned in several wards will now be executed at alternative sites, with a combined expenditure of about Rs 1.6 crore.

BMCs old buildings, HQ to be leased

The corporation also approved a proposal to lease out several unused properties, including its former headquarters at Harshvardhan Complex, the Smart City office in Govindpura and the building housing the Building Permission Office near Shahpura Lake. Tenders are expected to be floated soon.

PMAY updates

Mehta & Associates LLP and Hiten Sethi Associates have once again been empanelled to prepare DPRs under PMAY 2.0 at a consultancy fee of 1.65% of the project cost.

The reserve price of the remaining two MIG houses in the Ganga Nagar PMAY project has been increased from Rs 29 lakh to Rs 45 lakh. The contractor for pending works in Rahul Nagar Phase-II has also received a second extension until Oct 31, 2027.