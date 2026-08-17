6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Brutal Assault By Father Over Petty Issue In Shivpuri | Representative Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 6-year-old girl died during treatment after she was allegedly beaten by her father, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, as reported on Monday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Shyampura village under Chharch police station limits in the Pohri area of Shivpuri.

The incident has caused shock and anger among villagers, with many demanding strict action against the suspect.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Ramvaran Adivasi, was allegedly drunk when he got into an argument with his wife and children at their home on Sunday night.

During the dispute, the suspect allegedly took his 6-year-old daughter Shivani with him towards the agricultural fields.

Police said the girl was allegedly assaulted there, following which she suffered serious injuries.

When the child’s condition deteriorated, family members rushed her to the government hospital in Chharch.

Doctors provided initial treatment but referred her to the government hospital in Sheopur after finding her condition critical.

However, the girl could not survive and was declared dead by doctors after reaching the hospital.

After receiving information about the incident, Chharch police began an investigation.

A case of murder has been registered against the suspect father, and police are questioning people connected with the case to understand the exact sequence of events.

Police officials said evidence is being collected and statements of family members and witnesses are being recorded.

The death of the young girl has left residents of Shyampura village in mourning. Villagers have expressed anger over the incident and demanded strict punishment for the suspect.

Police have assured that the matter is being investigated thoroughly and appropriate action will be taken according to the law.

Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.