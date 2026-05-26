6-Year-Old Boy Dies Of Diarrhoea, Mother Passes Away In Shock Hours Later In MP's Chhatarpur; Cancer-Stricken Father & 3 Children Left Behind

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A mother and son duo died within hours of each other in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Tuesday.

The six-year-old boy fell seriously ill due to vomiting and diarrhoea, and his mother could not bear the shock of losing him.

The heartbreaking incident took place in Harpalpur town’s Station Mohalla area and has left the entire locality in grief.

According to family members, six-year-old Hasnain complained of severe stomach pain along with vomiting and diarrhoea on Monday afternoon around 3 PM.

As his condition worsened, the family rushed him to Harpalpur Hospital. After primary treatment, doctors referred him to Naugaon Hospital due to his critical condition.

However, the child’s health did not improve there either, following which doctors advised the family to take him to the district hospital in Chhatarpur.

Relatives said the family immediately left for Chhatarpur with the child, but Hasnain died on the way. When they reached the district hospital around 8:30 PM, doctors examined him and declared him dead.

Family member Mohammad Salim said that during the journey, Hasnain’s mother, 36-year-old Rajiya Khatoon, was holding her son in her lap. When she realised there was no movement in his body, she understood that her son had died. The shock badly affected her health, and shortly after reaching the hospital, she also passed away.

The family was already struggling financially. Hasnain’s father, 38-year-old Shubhan Ahmad, is suffering from fourth-stage cancer and has been bedridden for a long time. Rajiya used to run a small grocery shop from home to manage the family expenses, her husband’s treatment and the children’s education.

The family now includes the cancer-stricken father along with three children — 15-year-old Saif, 14-year-old Nausin and 12-year-old Aliya.

Postmortem examinations of both mother and son were conducted at the district hospital on Tuesday.

Family members claimed that the child’s condition worsened due to the extreme heat and ongoing heatwave in the region. Health officials have started investigating the case.