6-Month-Old Baby Girl’s Body Found In Bushes In MP’s Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A six-to-seven-month-old fully developed baby girl was found dead in bushes in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Thursday evening. The newborn’s body was found in Abhau village under the Prakash Bamori police station area, following which locals informed the police.

The post-mortem is to be conducted on Friday.

The Prakash Bamori police could not reach the spot due to blocked access caused by a damaged drain between Jujhar Nagar and MuderI. Upon receiving information, Jujhar Nagar police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav and his team reached the spot.

Police carried out the required formalities and prepared a panchnama before taking the body to the hospital in Laundi late Thursday evening.

The body was kept there for a post-mortem, which is scheduled to be conducted on Friday.

Damaged Drain Blocks The Way

Jujhar Nagar police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav said the damaged drain had blocked movement between Jujhar Nagar and Muderi, making it difficult for the Prakash Bamori police to reach the spot. The nearby Jujhar Nagar police then reached the village and sent the body for post-mortem.

Police are investigating who left the newborn at the spot and why. They are also checking whether the baby died at the same place or was brought there after death.

Police are collecting information from nearby areas and trying to identify people linked to the incident.

The exact reason behind the death will be known after the investigation and post-mortem.

Heavy Rain Causes Widespread Damage Across MP

Heavy rains have caused widespread damage across Madhya Pradesh, with several roads and parts of bridges collapsing at different places. Several houses have also been damaged or collapsed due to continuous rainfall and waterlogging.

The heavy rain has disrupted transport and daily life in many areas, while authorities are carrying out rescue and relief work and assessing the damage.