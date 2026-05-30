6 Killed, 22 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Carrying Devotees Overturns In MP's Anuppur; CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹4 Lakh Aid

6 Killed, 22 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Carrying Devotees Overturns In MP's Anuppur |

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 6 people died and 22 others were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Friday evening.

After the incident, the district administration announced financial assistance for the victims' families.

The families of each deceased will receive ₹4 lakh from the Chief Minister's discretionary relief fund and an additional ₹4 lakh under the Sambal Yojana.

अनूपपुर जिले में पुष्पराजगढ़ के ग्राम बिजौरा में श्रद्धालुओं को लेकर मंदिर जा रही ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली के पलटने से हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में लोगों के असामयिक निधन एवं घायल होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।



राज्य शासन की ओर से मृतकों के परिजनों को… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) May 30, 2026

What actually happened?

According to information, the tragedy occurred near Bijora village under the Karanpathar police station area, located on the border of Anuppur and Umaria districts.

Around 50 people were travelling in the tractor-trolley when it reportedly went out of control and overturned on a culvert.

According to officials, the devotees, residents of Ginjri village, had travelled to the Tivni forest with their families to perform religious rituals and offer prayers. The accident occurred while they were returning home.

After the vehicle overturned, many passengers fell nearly 10 feet below the road.

Emergency services rushed the injured to Pali Hospital through the 108 ambulance service. The arrival of a large number of injured people led to a hectic situation at the hospital.

Doctors provided initial treatment to the injured, while those in critical condition were referred to the district hospital and later to Shahdol Medical College for advanced medical care.

As news of the accident spread, a large number of relatives and villagers gathered at the hospital. The hospital premises remained crowded late into the evening.

Overspeeding suspected

Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding and possible driver negligence may have contributed to the accident. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident.

Anuppur Collector Harshal Pancholi visited Shahdol Medical College and met the injured patients. He directed the medical staff to ensure the best possible treatment for all those injured in the accident.