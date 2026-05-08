1 Dead, 17 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Carrying Devotees Overturns In MP’s Bhind | AI Generated Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Friday afternoon when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned, leaving one woman dead and around 17 people injured.

The incident took place around 12:30 pm near Virendra Singh Tomar’s farmhouse on the Chaurai - Aswar road under Lahar police station area.

The deceased was identified as 61-year-old Phoolwati, wife of Bhogiram Baghel, a resident of Ikmili village.

According to information, villagers from Ikmili were travelling in a tractor-trolley to Sanakua Ghat on the Sindh river in Datia district to collect water for a Kalash Yatra linked to a Bhagwat Katha event starting in their village.

Eyewitnesses said the tractor, driven by Brijmohan, went out of control, causing the trolley to overturn.

Other injured in the incident were identified as:

Amit (18), Vivek (12), Asha Devi (35), Guddi Devi (45), Ankush (14), Vishal (16), Ankit (16), Roshti (12), Phoolkunwar (35), Gaura Devi (64), Shyamkunwar (45), Dhakeli Devi (40), Pushpa Devi (30), Neelam, Ajay (8), and Devu (10), all from Ikmili village, were injured.

The vehicle was reportedly overloaded, with around 30 - 35 people, including women and children, on board. Many passengers were trapped under the trolley after the accident.

Local villagers rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts. They pulled all those who were trapped inside the vehicle. Police (Dial 112) and 108 ambulance teams also reached the scene shortly after being informed.

All injured were taken to Lahar Civil Hospital for treatment. 3 people in serious condition were later referred to Gwalior for advanced medical care.

Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.