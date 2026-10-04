59 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized From Former BJP Treasurer's House, 2 Arrested In MP's Datia | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Civil Lines police seized nearly 59 litres of allegedly illicit liquor during a raid at a house on Unav Road in Datia and arrested two persons, while another accused, a former councillor, allegedly fled the spot.

According to police, the premises are linked to former BJP district treasurer Badri Sahu. Police said one of the accused is his son.

Acting on a tip-off regarding alleged illegal storage of liquor, a Civil Lines police team reached a house near Bus Badi on Unav Road and searched. During the operation, police searched a bathroom outside Mukesh Sahu's house.

Police recovered 58.950 litres of country-made liquor, Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and beer during the search. The seized stock allegedly included bottles of Iconic White, Royal Challenge and 8 PM, besides country-made liquor and Kingfisher beer.

The total value of the seized liquor has been estimated at around ₹50,000.

Police arrested Mukesh Sahu and Saksham Chaturvedi from the spot. According to police, Mukesh is the son of former BJP district treasurer Badri Sahu.

A third accused, identified as Rakesh Sahu, allegedly managed to escape during the operation. Police said Rakesh is a former councillor and husband of a sitting councillor. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

Civil Lines police have registered a case against the accused under Section 34(2) of the Excise Act.

Investigators are now trying to ascertain the source of the seized liquor, who allegedly possessed the stock and whether other individuals were involved in its storage or sale.

Police are also investigating the alleged role of the absconding accused. Further action will be taken based on findings of the ongoing investigation, officials said.