From FIR To Final Justice: Bhopal’s 14-Zone Exhibition Explains India’s New Criminal Laws | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From crime reporting and forensic examination to prosecution, court proceedings and final justice, a five-day exhibition inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at BHEL Dussehra Maidan on Saturday seeks to explain how India’s new criminal justice codes will work in practice.

Spread across 14 zones, the exhibition uses live models, digital technology, videos, charts and demonstrations to explain key provisions of the new codes and create awareness among citizens about changes in the criminal justice system.

ONE ZONE AT A TIME: Fourteen zones trace the journey from crime reporting to investigation, trial and justice

Zone 1 introduces visitors to the new criminal justice codes - the BNS, BNSS and BSA, 2023 - and explains their key provisions and practical applications.

Zone 2 focuses on emergency services and the control room under the concept of ‘One Nation, One Emergency Number’, Dial-112.

Zone 3 showcases crime-scene investigation and forensic examination through a realistic 3D crime-scene model.

Zone 4 focuses on police stations, while Zone 5 focuses on medical services and evidence. Zone 6 demonstrates the importance of forensic science laboratories in the justice process.

Zone 7 focuses on prosecution, covering its role from preparation of the charge-sheet. Zone 8 presents the district court system.

Zone 9 is dedicated to prison reforms and the e-Prisons system. Zone 10 presents the dignified setting of the High Court, including a model of the main courtroom of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur.

Zone 11 highlights achievements in the fight against Naxalism, presenting the state’s efforts and police achievements through photographs and digital displays.

Zone 12 focuses on cyber security and awareness. It provides information on the ‘Safe Click Campaign’.

Zone 13 showcases the state’s achievements in implementing the new criminal justice codes.

Zone 14 showcases social initiatives such as Operation Muskaan, Women Help Desks and ‘Say No to Drugs’, along with a live quiz.