55K Jobs Given To Youths So Far: CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said till date more than 55,000 jobs have been given to the youths in the state. He stated that by August 15, more than 1 lakh government jobs will be made available to youths.

Chouhan was addressing the newly appointed government employees at the appointment letters distribution programme at the CM house, on Friday. “Last year I announced that till August 15th one lakh jobs will be generated and the appointments will be given to the youths.

Now, for 1.05 lakh posts , the process of recruitment is underway and will be completed soon,” he said. He motivated the youngsters saying that they had got the jobs because of their ability, not because of any recommendations.

He also claimed that in the state the exams are conducted with full transparency and the selected aspirants get their reward for their hard work. He said till date for 43,640 posts, exams were conducted and the results have been announced.

On exams for 11,218 posts the result is under process, on 4,852 posts the process of exam is underway and on 26,016 posts the recruitment advertisement will be released shortly. He also added “From 4th of July the scheme ‘learn and earn’ will be launched. This will give a boost to employment sector”.