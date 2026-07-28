50-Year-Old Man Brutally Beaten With Sticks Over Old Rivalry In MP's Bhind | Video

50-Year-Old Man Brutally Beaten With Sticks Over Old Rivalry In MP's Bhind | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten with sticks and clubs by half a dozen miscreants over old rivalry in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Tuesday.

He was also beaten over a bid to assert dominance in the area in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

The incident occurred in Ghirongi village under the Malanpur police station limits in Bhind.

A video of the incident has surfaced, which shows the man being brutally beaten with sticks, his clothes torn while the act takes place.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to the report, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Kartar Singh Baghel, a resident of Ghirongi village was returning to his village on a motorcycle with a companion.

At that time, the accused Jaysingh Gurjar and his associates, a group of about six men, were lying in wait. It is alleged that the attackers, armed with sticks and clubs, surrounded Kartar Singh and began beating him mercilessly.

They assaulted him both by dragging him into a roadside ditch and by chasing him along the road while striking him.

The viral video clearly shows the injured elderly man writhing in pain and repeatedly begging for mercy, yet the attackers remained unmoved.

One assailant continuously struck his body, avoiding the head, while others joined in, attacking him with kicks, punches, and clubs. After the assault, the accused fled the scene, leaving the injured man lying on the road in a semi-conscious, critical state.

Upon receiving news of the incident, family members rushed to the spot and admitted the critically injured Kartar Singh to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Preliminary information suggests that a long-standing rivalry existed between the two parties. Although the incident reportedly took place two days ago, the police swung into action only after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

Based on the victim's complaint, the Malanpur police have registered a case against the named accused and are conducting raids to apprehend them.