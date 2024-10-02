5-Minute Temporary Halt For 14 Pairs Of Trains At Maihar Station During Navratri Mela

Indian Railways | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A temporary 5-minute halt has been arranged for 14 pairs of trains passing through the West Central Railway (WCR) at Maihar station from October 3 to October 17. This halt is being provided for the convenience of devotees attending the Maa Sharda Navratri Mela in Maihar, which is being organized during the Navratri festival.

Read Also IAS Officer Niyaz Khan To Drop Last Name In His Upcoming Novels Cites 'Islamophobia'

The trains that will have this special stop at Maihar include Train No. 11055/11056 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, 11059/11060 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Chhapra-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, 12669/12670 Chennai-Chhapra-Chennai Express, 19051/19052 Valsad-Muzaffarpur-Valsad Express, 11045/11046 Kolhapur-Dhanbad-Kolhapur Express, 18201/18202 Durg-Navatanva-Durg Express, 11037/11038 Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune Express, 17610/17609 Purna-Patna-Purna Express, 22103/22104 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Ayodhya Cantt-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, 18610/18609 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Ranchi-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, 22971/22972 Bandra Terminus-Patna-Bandra Terminus Express, 22131/22132 Pune-Banaras-Pune Express, 15647/15648 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Guwahati-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, and 19045/19046 Surat-Chhapra-Surat Express.

All these trains will make a 5-minute stop at Maihar station during this period, allowing passengers, especially devotees, to disembark and visit the Maa Sharda Navratri Mela.

This arrangement is aimed at making it easier for devotees to participate in the festival, which attracts large crowds each year.