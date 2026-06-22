5 Killed, 20 Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Pick-Up Van In Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara -- VIDEO | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district where a truck collided with a van claiming 5 lives and leaving at least 20 injured, as reported on Monday.

According to information, all the victims were labourers who were travelling in a pick-up van when the speeding truck hit their vehicle, the police said.

The accident occurred on the Chhindwara-Betul National Highway near Tamri village, about 30 km from the district headquarters.

Five persons, including 3 women, were killed and around 20 suffered injuries, Lawaghoghri police station house officer Aftab Khan.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rameshwar Choubey confirmed the accident and said that he, along with a team, was rushing to the spot.

20 patients brought to hospital

Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh: Five Killed, twenty injured in Pickup-Truck collision on Chhindwara–Betul Highway



Civil Surgeon Sushil Dubey says, "Today, on 22-06-2026 at around 10:00 AM, an accident occurred on the Temni Khurd stretch of the Betul–Chhindwara Highway. We received… pic.twitter.com/aRryFb1qfI — IANS (@ians_india) June 22, 2026

Civil Surgeon Sushil Dubey said, "Today, on June 22, 2026 at around 10 am, an accident occurred on the Temni Khurd stretch of the Betul - Chhindwara Highway.”

He added, “We received immediate information about the incident through the ambulance service... So far, 20 injured patients have been brought to us and have been provided appropriate medical treatment.”

One critical

Informing about the intensity of the accident, the surgeon said, “Among them, one patient is in critical condition and will be referred to the Medical College in Nagpur. As of now, we have received 5 casualties. Among the deceased, 3 are women and two are men."

Police took the body in custody and sent them for post-mortem.

Further deatils are awaited in the incident.