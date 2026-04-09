45-Year-Old Woman Shot At Tailoring Centre In MP’s Bhind, Critical; Youth Killed Hours Earlier In Same Area

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman was allegedly shot by a bike-borne attacker due to an old rivalry at a tailoring centre in Bhind on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Bhimnagar area on Thursday. The injured woman, Neelam Jatav, was later referred to Gwalior for better treatment.

Just hours earlier, another man was shot dead in the Ater area.

According to police, Neelam Jatav was sitting at her tailoring centre in Bhimnagar when a man arrived on a motorcycle and suddenly opened fire with a country-made pistol. Before she could react, one bullet hit her in the stomach. The attacker, identified as Majnu Ojha, quickly fled the spot on his bike.

After the incident, local people rushed Neelam to the hospital. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and recorded her statement at the district hospital. In her statement, the woman identified the attacker as Majnu Ojha and said the attack was due to an old rivalry.

Doctors said the bullet is still stuck in her stomach and her condition remains serious. Due to her critical condition, she was referred to Gwalior for better medical care. Kotwali police have registered a case and started searching for the accused.

Another Incident 16 Hours Before

Just about 16 hours before this incident, another shooting took place in the Ater police station area. In Khirika village, a young man named Nilesh Jatav was shot dead by unknown attackers.

Nilesh was returning from Bhind with his wife Ruby after shopping when bike-borne criminals opened fire on him in the Chambal ravines. He died on the spot.

Police have conducted the post-mortem and started an investigation.

Two major shooting incidents within a short time have created panic among people in the area. Hearing the bullet sound, people started running here and there.

Police are trying to trace the accused in both cases.