 45-day Summer Theatre Workshop Ends, Veerangna Jhalkari Staged By 25th Battalion’s Family Members
45-day Summer Theatre Workshop Ends, Veerangna Jhalkari Staged By 25th Battalion's Family Members

Rang Sangeet, dance drama held. 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Family members including children of 25th Battalion of Special Security Force (SSF) staged a play, Veerangna Jhalkari, at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Tuesday evening for the first time.

Written by Ilashankar Guha and directed by Sindhu Dhaulpure, the play was based on freedom fighter Veerangna Jhalkari, which highlighted her contribution and sacrifice in the freedom struggle.

The life of Jhalkari Bai from childhood till her martyrdom was depicted through beautiful scenes. The music was mesmerising, which made the scenes more effective.

It was part of concluding day of 45-day summer theatre workshop organised by the People's Theater Group. “We prepared the play with family members including children of 25th Battalion of Special Security Force (SSF) for the first time with some new experiments.

article-image

This time, some more scenes have been added to the play,” Dhaulpure said. Lights were designed by Dhannulal Sinha and music was given by Surendra Wankhede and his group.

Rang Sangeet, Azadi ke Tarane, were presented by Admire Theater Group under the direction of music director Surendra Wankhede. The poems written by the revolutionaries involved in freedom were recited. Directed by Mohit Soni, a dance drama, Parvati Nandan, was staged by Thespian Theater Group under Purvarang.

