₹44 Hike In Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hits Hotels, Caterers In Madhya Pradesh

₹44 Hike In Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hits Hotels, Caterers In MP | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The prices of fuel including cooking gas and petrol & diesel are constantly burning holes in the pockets of commoners.

Once again, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders have increased. From June 1, the price has gone up by ₹44 in Madhya Pradesh.

Following the latest revision, a commercial LPG cylinder now costs as follows:

₹3,116.50 in Bhopal,

₹3,222.50 in Indore,

₹3,290 in Jabalpur,

₹3,338.50 in Gwalior and

₹3,259 in Ujjain.

According to industry representatives, commercial LPG prices have increased by nearly ₹1,300 over the past three months.

Second hike in a month

The previous hike was announced on May 1. The continuous rise in fuel costs has led to an increase in food prices, particularly in restaurants and catering services.

Bhopal Hotel and Restaurant Association members said commercial LPG has become nearly 60% costlier compared to earlier rates.

Food prices have already increased by 10-15% after previous hikes and may rise further if the trend continues.

Additionally, LPG prices have raised operating costs by around 10% for caterers and hotels.

A catering order for 500 people, which earlier cost around ₹5 lakh, now requires an additional ₹45,000 to ₹50k.

₹195 increased on April 1

On April 1, commercial LPG cylinder prices had increased by ₹195 in the state. The hike had come just 25 days after domestic LPG cylinder prices were raised by ₹60.

Two months ago, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder had reached ₹2,084 in Bhopal, ₹2,186 in Indore, ₹2,295 in Jabalpur, ₹2,307 in Gwalior and ₹2,251 in Ujjain.