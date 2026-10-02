₹43 Crore Paddy Transportation ‘Scam’ Alleged Across 28 MP Districts, High Court Seeks Report

Madhya Pradesh news |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An alleged ₹43.03 crore paddy transportation irregularity spanning 28 districts of Madhya Pradesh has come under the High Court’s scanner, with the state government directed to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report within six weeks.

The alleged statewide irregularities surfaced after action initiated by the Jabalpur Collector, according to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Petitioners Dr P.G. Najpande, president of Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch, and Dhaniram Lakhera claimed that investigation following the Jabalpur action pointed towards irregularities involving paddy transportation across 28 districts.

They sought a comprehensive investigation by the CBI or CID, arguing that the alleged irregularities may extend beyond Jabalpur.

Paddy Allegedly Sold During Transportation

Najpande claimed that paddy procured for ethanol production was allegedly sold while being transported instead of reaching its intended destination.

The petitioners also pointed to rules requiring GPS systems in vehicles used for paddy transportation and supply. Despite the monitoring mechanism, they alleged that irregularities took place on a large scale.

The petition referred to multiple FIRs and arrests already made in connection with the matter. According to Najpande, some accused have been arrested in Jabalpur and Balaghat, while further investigation is underway.

The High Court had earlier, on August 14, directed Collectors across Madhya Pradesh to submit investigation reports concerning paddy transportation.

During Thursday’s hearing, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Alpesh Y. Kogje and Justice Vivek Jain gave the state government six weeks to submit a detailed investigation report.

The court also directed that a copy of the report be supplied to the petitioners’ counsel, allowing them to examine the findings and make further submissions.

The matter will next be heard on November 16.