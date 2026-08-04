4-Year-Old Girl Crushed Under Sewer Pipe While Playing Outside Home In MP's Morena

4-Year-Old Girl Crushed By Unsecured Sewer Pipe While Playing Outside Home In MP's Morena | Representational image

Morena (Madhya Peadesh): A four-year-old girl allegedly died after being crushed under a rolling sewer pipe on Monday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

The incident happened in Singal Basti, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station in Morena.

According to the report the deceased was identified as 4-year-old Anshika (alias Anshu), daughter of Singal Basti resident Dharmendra Valmiki.

A sewer line pipe was lying by the roadside in front of the house. While playing, Anshu climbed onto the pipe, causing the pipe to roll. As a result, Anshu fell on the ground, and the rolling pipe ran over her. Other children playing nearby noticed her trapped beneath the pipe, but by the time she was extricated, she had already succumbed to her injuries.

The unused pipe was removed for months, yet the accident still occurred.

A sewer line had been laid in the streets of the single colony years ago. The pipe that claimed Anshu's life had to be removed from the sewer line about three months ago due to road and drain construction.

The contractor initially had the pipe placed near the doorsteps of the Valmiki families' homes. Fearing an accident involving children, local residents moved the pipe to the roadside.

No stones or bricks were placed to secure the pipe, causing it to roll the moment Anshu climbed onto it. Raghuvir Valmiki, the deceased girl's uncle, stated that when they asked the contractor to remove the pipe, he refused, insisting it would remain right there.

The Kotwali police have registered a case regarding the death. The deceased girl's family has blamed the negligence of the road construction contractor for the accident.